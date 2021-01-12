Report: Texas lands 5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers

Ewers was the highest rated recruit since Vince Young, and will compete for the starting quarterback job immediately.

AUSTIN, Texas — Quinn Ewers is coming home.

After a transfer portal search that included teams exclusively in his home state, he's decided to commit to the University of Texas (for the second time).

Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news of his decision, and Ewers all but confirmed he was headed to UT moments later on Twitter.

Sources: Top-ranked transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) intends to transfer to Texas, per @yahoosports sources. https://t.co/cQybmukUM9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2021

Ewers had originally committed to Texas under former head coach Tom Herman, but then flipped to Ohio State.

He then decided to reclassify, forego his senior season of high school football at Southlake Carroll and enrolled early at Ohio State.

He took two snaps for the Buckeyes this past season, while freshman C.J. Stroud went on to win Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

After putting his name in the transfer portal, Ewers reportedly considered TCU, Texas Tech and Texas, before ultimately choosing the Longhorns.

Ewers was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021 and his decision catapults the Texas 2022 recruiting class to No. 7 in the NCAA and No. 1 in the Big 12.

The Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021 with neither Hudson Card nor Casey Thompson laying a strong claim to the quarterback position.

Texas is also expected to sign four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy on or before National Signing Day.