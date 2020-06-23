List: Central Texas high schools pausing strength and conditioning programs due to COVID-19

After summer workouts were allowed by the UIL starting June 8, Texas high schools have reported positive COVID-19 cases and have paused hosting workouts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: If your child's high school or school district has stopped its strength and conditioning activities, send us an email to news@kvue.com and sports@kvue.com so we can verify and add it to the list.

As COVID-19 cases start to turn up among student-athletes in Central Texas, many high schools have taken it upon themselves to stop strength and conditioning programs.

Here are some of the high schools that have reportedly paused their summer strength and conditioning programs:

Austin High School

Bastrop High School

Bowie High School

La Grange High School

Lake Travis High School

Manor High School

San Marcos High School

St. Michael's Catholic Academy

Taylor High School

KVUE reached out to the UIL about high schools pausing strength and conditioning programs. UIL sent KVUE the following statement on June 23:

"As of now there are no immediate updates regarding Summer Strength and Conditioning Instruction. Per the UIL guidelines, participation in Summer Strength and Conditioning is optional and schools should take their local context into account when deciding whether to offer summer strength and conditioning on campus. Schools are encouraged to be vigilant and take every precaution to mitigate risk and keep their communities safe and healthy. UIL continues to monitor CDC and other federal guidance related to COVID-19 to determine any potential modifications to UIL summer guidelines."