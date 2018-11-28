AUSTIN — Four Texas Longhorns have been named first team All-Big 12.

The Big 12 Conference announced the 2018 players that made the first team Wednesday.

Here's an overview of what Longhorns made the first team:

Andrew Beck was named first team fullback, while Kris Boyd was named first team defensive back, along with freshman Caden Sterns. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu also made first team.

Sterns was named Defensive Freshman of the Year and Charles Omenihu was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Honorable mention honors go to Calvin Anderon, offensive line; Devante Daves, defensive back; Sam Ehlinger, quarterback; Breckyn Hager, defensive line; Lil'Jordan Humphrey, wide receiver; Brandon Jones, defensive back; P.J. Locke III, defensive back; Chris Nelson, defensive line; Elijah Rodriguez, offensive line and Patrick Vahe, offensive line.

Texas Coach Tom Herman knew many of his players wouldn't make first team since there are many talented players in their conference.

When asked if Ehlinger will make First-Team All Conference Monday, Herman said, "Probably not. I think that's what I mean. You've got so much elite talent in this conference, and especially on our opponent's team, that our guys are finding ways to win, and they're doing it with toughness. They're doing it with tenacity. They're doing it with physicality and they're doing it by playing smart.”

The Texas Longhorns will face their rival Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Big 12 Championship Saturday. You can catch that game on KVUE at 11 a.m.

For a full list of players that made first team All-Big 12, click here.

