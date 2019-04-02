ATLANTA — With the Patriots' NFL record sixth Super Bowl win, former Longhorn Malcolm Brown has added another ring to his collection.

The Patriots' defensive tackle, and the pride of Brenham, Texas, finished his third straight super bowl appearance in just his fourth year in the NFL.

Brown helped the Pats' defense hold Los Angeles' high-powered offense to just three points tying the Super Bowl record of fewest points allowed.

RELATED: Ex-UT defensive tackle Malcom Brown signs with Patriots

RELATED: DT Malcom Brown leaves school early for the NFL

RELATED: Malcom Brown motivated by his wife and children