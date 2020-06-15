Youth sports competitions may resume in Texas June 15

Youth sports programs were given the green light to resume practices and team activities on May 31, but games and competitions were allowed starting June 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — Youth sports organizations in Texas are allowed to begin competing in games and competitions starting on Monday, June 15.

Gov. Greg Abbott 's executive order – issued on May 18 – allowed youth sports leagues to resume practices as of May 31, but forced youth teams to wait until June 15 before it could start competing in games again.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provided the following guidelines for parents and youth sports operators to keep in mind when thinking about the risks of COVID-19:

"There are a number of actions youth sports organizations can take to help lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure and reduce the spread during competition and practice. The more people a child or coach interacts with, the closer the physical interaction, the more sharing of equipment there is by multiple players, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. Therefore, risk of COVID-19 spread can be different, depending on the type of activity. The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in youth sports settings as follows:

Lowest Risk : Performing skill-building drills or conditioning at home, alone or with family members.

: Performing skill-building drills or conditioning at home, alone or with family members. Increasing Risk : Team-based practice.

: Team-based practice. More Risk : Within-team competition.

: Within-team competition. Even More Risk : Full competition between teams from the same local geographic area.

: Full competition between teams from the same local geographic area. Highest Risk: Full competition between teams from different geographic areas."

The CDC said when assessing risk, age of the player was one of the contributing factors to take into account.

"Older youth might be better able to follow directions for social distancing and take other protective actions like not sharing water bottles," the CDC said on its website. "If feasible, a coach, parent, or other caregiver can assist with making sure that athletes maintain proper social distancing. For younger athletes, youth sports programs may ask parents or other household members to monitor their children and make sure that they follow social distancing and take other protective actions (e.g., younger children could sit with parents or caregivers, instead of in a dugout or group area)."