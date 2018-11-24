AUSTIN — The Longhorns theme this season more often than not is winning ugly. The Longhorns are currently also a team which is ahead of schedule in year two of the Tom Herman era.

"We know were an unfinished product and we're overachieving right now," said Texas head coach Tom Herman.

The 24-17 win at Kansas in the regular season finale was Texas' eighth game since the season opening loss at Maryland, which was not decided until the final moments of the fourth quarter.

In other words, outside of the dominant wins against both University of Southern California and Texas Christian University, nothing has come easy for the Longhorns, including Friday's win at Kansas.

RELATED:

Texas punches ticket to Big 12 Championship with win over Kansas, 24-17

Texas Longhorns senior class finally hits paydirt, clinch Big 12 Championship berth

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 14 Texas Longhorns defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 24-17

"They’ve got a lot of senior guys up front who have played a lot of ball, so to come in and get a ‘W,’ especially with what happened two years ago, is always exciting," said Texas tight end Andrew Beck.

Beck avenged that dark day in 2016 when Texas lost to Kansas 24-21 in overtime with two receptions for 24 yards and a second quarter touchdown.

Texas built a 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter, then the drama unfolded. The Jayhawks took advantage of yellow flags against the Longhorns. Texas was flagged for 98 yards of penalties and turned the ball over twice. Both of those turnovers were interceptions tossed by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, whose Big 12 record consecutive passes with an interception ended at 308.

The fourth quarter included a 57-yard rushing touchdown by Kansas running back Pooka Williams and an onside kick recovery by the Jayhawks.

"They made some really good plays down the stretch, but we made just enough to seal the deal," said Herman.

There were enough plays to seal up the Longhorns' first appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game since 2009 and the program's first nine win season since 2012. In fact, this is Texas' second nine-win season since 2009.

“This program’s getting back to where it needs to be, which has been our goal since this team got together in January. So, it’s a great feeling," said Beck.

Despite the close score and drama filled fourth quarter, the Longhorns' defense held Kansas to 296 total yards of offense and 17 points. The same offense which rolled up 524 yards on Oklahoma and scored 40 points a week ago.

The Longhorns celebrated clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and will find keep an eye on tonight's game in Morgantown, West Virginia. Texas will face the winner of Oklahoma/West Virginia.

After the surviving the scare in the Lawrence, former Longhorns took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Hook Em — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) November 23, 2018

Proud of my boys! Now go finish it! #Big12Championship — Malik Jefferson (@malikjefferson) November 23, 2018

Congrats @TexasFootball on making it to the @Big12Conference championship, we still have work to do🤘🏾👏🏾 — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) November 23, 2018

Hook 'Em!

© 2018 KVUE-TV