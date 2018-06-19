AUSTIN -- For the second consecutive year, the University of Texas men’s basketball program will have a one-and-done talent taken in the 2018 NBA draft.

Mo Bamba opted to enter the NBA draft after his freshman season. The 7-foot-1 player has a wing span of 7-feet-10 and finished his lone season as a Longhorn averaging 13 points per game and 10 rebounds per game.

Bamba is projected to be a top five draft pick Thursday night.

Texas head coach, Shaka Smart, discussed Bamba’s talents and his overall intelligence at a press briefing Tuesday.

“I’d challenge anyone to find a first round pick who got a 30 on his ACT," Smart said.

What is the NBA getting in Mo Bamba?@TexasMBB’s Shaka Smart tells @TheAndyKatz in the latest March Madness 365 podcast! #NBADraft



👉 https://t.co/gYYaTxZGQI pic.twitter.com/gromL8im3U — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 19, 2018

© 2018 KVUE