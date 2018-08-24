AUSTIN — The University of Texas men's basketball team has a strong and enduring player on their team.

Sophomore Andrew Jones was diagnosed with Leukemia after a game against Iowa State in early January.

Jones, the Longhorns' leading scorer at the time, didn't play again for the remainder of the season. He underwent aggressive chemotherapy treatments at M.D. Anderson in Houston, but his spirit remained high and his determination to return to basketball was well document on his Twitter.

After his diagnosis seven months ago and enrolling in online courses while he went through chemotherapy, Jones is heading back to campus and plans to enroll for the fall semester, according to Hook'Em.

RELATED: UT's Andrew Jones finds time for hoops despite cancer treatment

Jones told Hook'Em he is finishing up treatment in Houston on Friday and then heading back to Austin to move back into the dorms.

“I plan to begin classes next Wednesday for the fall semester, and I’m really excited and looking forward to being back on campus at UT with all the other students," Jones told Hook'Em.

On Friday, Jones celebrated a major victory. He rang the bell to signify the end of his chemo treatments.

"Now that you have completed your chemo treatments, ring this bell to tell the world you're on your way to being well", Jones said while reciting the words on sign above the bell at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

The last 8 months have been crazy and stressful for me and my family but with the grace of god we can see a better day. I’ll like to say th thanks to all the fans and supports #hookem #aj1Boom 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/r6gsu9uy3k — Andrew Jones (@DrewdotCash) August 24, 2018

"The last 8 months have been crazy and stressful for me and my family but with the grace of god we can see a better day. I’ll like to say th thanks to all the fans and supports," Jones tweeted.

RELATED:

Longhorns Inspired by Andrew Jones

UT Basketball star Andrew Jones shares video of him dancing in hospital bathroom

UT's Andrew Jones finds time for hoops despite cancer treatment

The sophomore guard's leukemia diagnosis was an initial shock to Texas' men's basketball team, but they soon found inspiration in the situation. A day after learning of Jones' condition, they beat 16th ranked Texas Christian University in an emotional game the coaches claimed would've gone a different route if it weren't for the power and energy of Jones in the building.

It's an energy Jones showed often on social media during his treatments in Houston, where he could be seen in high spirits dancing and practicing basketball at the hospital gym.

This is a sample of Andrew Jones' personality and positive energy before the season tipped off. #BeatLeukemiaAJ pic.twitter.com/CeNbiXCBFz — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) January 10, 2018

Even though Jones still has more treatments to go, he told Hook'Em, "I want to let everyone know that I’m feeling better and better every day. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support and prayers.”

© 2018 KVUE-TV