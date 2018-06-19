OMAHA, Nebraska -- After a 11-5 loss to Arkansas at the College World Series opener, Texas baseball is set to face off against the Florida Gators Tuesday.

In the game that sent University of Texas to the elimination bracket, the Longhorns got on the board in the eighth inning. However, they had dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders made easy work of the Gators on Sunday night, opening the 2018 College World Series with a 6-3 win.

🔔W🔔#TexasTech vaults into the CWS winner's bracket with a 6-3 win over No. 1 Florida! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/MKpOHrCHwh — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 18, 2018

The tarp is off 🙌



5️⃣0️⃣ minutes from first pitch on ESPN2!#CWS pic.twitter.com/bTa8LFIN0A — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

Now, the Longhorns will play the Gators at TD Ameritrade park in Omaha. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. You can watch on ESPN and listen on The Horn.

© 2018 KVUE