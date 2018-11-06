Texas A&M University's $75-million-dollar football coach, Jimbo Fisher, took a break from recruiting and settling into his seventh month on the job to meet and greet former Texas A&M students and fans in Austin.

Fisher spoke at Coach's Night 2018 at the Austin Convention Center Sunday evening. The event was a fundraiser for The Capital City A&M Foundation, which funds scholarships and endowments annually to benefit outstanding Central Texas high school students from Texas A&M University.

Fisher, who was hired by Texas A&M in December of 2017, spoke to the media beforehand and discussed various topics, including expectations for the 2018 season and random topics such as acclimating to the Aggie traditions.

"I think the uniqueness of it is they live them," said Fisher.

The Aggies continued to praise how deeply rooted Aggies are to their culture and traditions. When asked about settling in the Bryan/College Station area and if he's found his favorite restaurants, among other things, Fisher jokingly said, "yeah, my office".

Fisher said he and his staff are too busy recruiting and adjusting to spring visits by recruits.

Jimbo Fisher's first season at Texas A&M begins August 30 at Kyle Field against Northwestern State. In fact, the Aggies' first three games will take place inside the friendly confines of Kyle Field. Texas A&M hosts Clemson on Sept. 8 and Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 15 before traveling to Alabama on Sept. 22.

