COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After eight successful seasons coaching at Florida State University, Jimbo Fisher gave up the palm trees and sunshine of northern Florida for the agriculture and farming of College Station.

But the West Virginia native feels right at home.

With the new season commencing at the end of August, Fisher has purchased a heifer, a female cow who has never been pregnant, for an exorbitant price.

The $80,000 price tag on "Ruby" has raised eyebrows, but also speaks to Fisher's intention of further integrating himself into the Aggies culture.

Fisher was the son of a coal miner and farmer who grew up tending to cattle and helping around the barn. But he soon realized life on the farm wasn't meant for him.

Why Fisher purchased Ruby hasn't yet been disclosed, but it'll certainly win him a lot of fans at College Station.

Stan Bevers, an extension economist who worked at Texas A&M's AgriLife Extension Service for 27 years, has spoken frequently on the price of heifers and concluded that most cost around the $2,500 mark.

Speaking in 2016, Bevers explained that heifers can cost more, but a number of factors need to be considered.

"If you do [spend more], it’s because you think one of those three things is different. The calves are going to be worth more than the numbers used, your productivity is going to be better or your costs are going to be less. One or all of those things may be true in your case."

Or it could just be that Fisher has plenty of money after signing a huge deal and felt like indulging a little. The 53-year-old isn't short on cash after signing a 10-year, $75 million deal with Texas A&M with a contract that will see him earn at least $500,000 annually.

The remaining "supplemental" income brings the total up to $7 million a year and includes the use of two luxury vehicles and a country club membership.

Speaking with the Houston Chronicle in May, Fisher recounted his days on the farm and how his preparation for Little League baseball games greatly differed to most people.

"Take a typical day in the summer, and you had a game later that day and other kids' [parents] would tell them to rest up for the game," Fisher said. "I'd get up at 5:30 or 6 in the morning, and we'd hook up the tractor and go cut hay. I'd pick up an old scythe and cut until 10 or 11 in the morning. As I got older I would go rake on the tractor."

And it didn't stop there for Fisher as the baseball game almost became an afterthought.

"You'd put up 300, 400 square bales of hay a day," Fisher said. "You'd get started around 1:30 or 2 in the afternoon ... and by 4:30 or so my dad would look up and say, 'OK,' and I'd jump from the wagon, jump in the shower, put my uniform on real quick and go play a baseball game."

Fisher's background in farming and cattle management should be handy when dealing with Ruby and she'll likely keep him occupied until the start of the new season.

Texas A&M kick off their campaign when they host Texas State at Kyle Field on August 29.

