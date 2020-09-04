AUSTIN, Texas — Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp says officials believe college football fans will see a full 13-game season in 2020, even if the season doesn’t begin on time.

In a video conversation with The Texas Tribune, Chancellor Sharp addressed college sports events that have been canceled due to COVID-19. He then spoke about the football season — which some fans fear may be delayed or canceled.

“In some conversations with SEC officials and NCAA, I think they’ve come to the conclusion that you can probably start football as late as October and still have a 13-game schedule,” said Sharp.

Chancellor Sharp added that new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a variety of outcomes, including football season with less fan interaction than we have never seen before.

“For all we know, we may have football where we have coaches and players and referees on a field with a TV camera and nobody in the stadium. We don’t know,” said Sharp. “But none of that can be even discussed until we know when the world goes back to work, and we’ll hopefully find that out in a few weeks.”

The college football season is currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 29. Texas A&M is scheduled to kick off its 2020 play on Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian, Texas is also scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 against South Florida.

