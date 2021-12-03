Texas advances in Big 12 tournament as Kansas cancels due to positive COVID-19 test

The Texas vs. Kansas game was scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Basketball will officially be advancing in the Phillips 66 Big 12 tournament after Kansas was forced to cancel due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The game was scheduled to be played on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The cancellation comes after the positive test result, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Jayhawks' men’s basketball program.

The Longhorns are now set to play the winner of Friday night's Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game.

As the days continue, the pandemic threatens to upend tournament week just two days before the NCAA Tournament field is set.

One day after Duke pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and ended its season because of a positive COVID-19 test, No. 16 Virginia also called off its ACC tourney semifinal for the same reason.

Both the Cavaliers and Jayhawks now must hope contact tracing and other protocols allow them to stay in consideration for the Big Dance that begins in a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.