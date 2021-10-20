Report: Texans could trade QB Deshaun Watson this week

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Houston and Miami are trying to work out the deal well before the trade deadline.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are close to making a deal to send quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

The trade deadline isn’t until November 2, but the teams are reportedly close to pulling the deal off as early as this week.

Watson asked for a trade in January of this year. That was before he was facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. The NFL was also looking into the allegations, as was the FBI, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, confirms.

Watson's attorney says he'll start taking depositions in the civil case as early as next week.

If Watson is still on the roster past the deadline, the team can’t deal him until March, according to CBS Sports.

Watson was expected to be the franchise quarterback after being drafted in the first round by the Texans in 2017 out of Clemson.

In his career, Watson has thrown for more than 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns. He led Houston to the AFC division title in 2018 and 2019.

Watson hasn’t played a snap for Houston this season. When starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury, the team turned to Davis Mills and kept Watson on the list of inactive players.

Even with legal troubles, Watson hasn’t been suspended by the league.

The Dolphins make sense as a trade partner, as the team has been struggling all season and, at 1-5, have the same record as the Texans. Miami has always been mentioned in trade talks with the Texans.

Watson has a no-trade clause, which means he'd have to approve any deal, but he's indicated that Miami is a place he'd like to play.