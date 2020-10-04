HOUSTON — The Houston Texans agreed to a trade in which they will acquire Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks in exchange for a second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

The Texans will get a 2022 fourth-round pick in the deal as well. The pick the Texans sent away is the 57th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Cooks, 26, has been in the league for six seasons, spending time with the Saints, Patriots and Rams. New Orleans drafted him in the first round (20th overall) of the 2014 draft. Cooks played college football at Oregon State University.

Last month, the Texans agreed to trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins has spent his entire seven-year career with the Texans. He has been selected as a first-team All-Pro three times and has made four Pro Bowls.

Hopkins started 15 games for the Texans in 2019-20, totaling 104 receptions for 1165 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 TDs in his career.

After the Hopkins trade, Houston signed free agent receiver Randall Cobb to a three-year contract to help fill the void left by Hopkins.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Texans OL Laremy Tunsil says he will donate $250K to help during COVID-19 national emergency

RELATED: Reports: Texans sign Randall Cobb to 3-year, $27 million deal

RELATED: Reports: Texans trade star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals