Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after Chiefs' win

Pop star Taylor Swift was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you needed anymore proof, this may be it for you:

Pop star Taylor Swift was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday.

Of course, this was after Swift sent the internet into a frenzy on Sunday after she was spotted cheering on the Chiefs with Donna Kelce, who is Travis's mom.

For the last few weeks, there have been speculations that the 12-time Grammy winner has been dating Kelce.

On Wednesday morning, his brother, Jason Kelce made an appearance on a Philadelphia sports radio show and said he believes the rumors are "100% true," ... except right after that he seems to say he was just joking.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening with Travis's love life and I try to keep, you know, his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world, but having said that...I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true...naw I'm joking," Jason Kelce said.

It's kind of hard to hear what exactly Jason Kelce said at the end of his interview.

On Sunday, shortly after Swift was spotted, the internet went wild with reactions.

"I think the internet right now is going insane," said one broadcaster.

"Taylor Swift" quickly became a trending topic on the platform, along with "Chiefs" and "Kelce."

Of course, speculation ran rampant for the rest of the Chiefs' 41-0 win over the Chicago Bears, but fuel was added to the fire when this video was posted of Kelce and Swift leaving Arrowhead Stadium together:

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

The "New Heights Podcast" which the Kelce brothers host together, drops a new episode every Wednesday.