AUSTIN, Texas — Karen Aston’s 12th-ranked Texas women’s basketball team needed something positive trailing the nation’s top-ranked Baylor Lady Bears prior to halftime, 36-26.

But UT’s Sug Sutton answered with a buzzer-beating three-pointer prior to halftime.

Texas trailed, 36-29 at halftime.

The Horns need a win to cut the Baylor lead in the Big 12 race to one game.

Baylor entered the game, 9-0 in Big 12 play. Texas entered the game, 8-2 in Big 12 play.