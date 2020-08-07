Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic

Stanford projected a deficit of more than $25 million in the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of nearly $70 million over the next three years due to coronavirus.

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford University is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the school reported Wednesday.

The school announced it will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.

Stanford projected a deficit of more than $25 million in the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of nearly $70 million over the next three years due to the pandemic. The school estimated the cost of sustaining the 11 sports permanently would exceed $200 million.

According to a release sent out by the university, of the 11 sports on the chopping block, six are not NCAA-sponsored championship sports, all have a sponsorship of less than 25% in the 350 Division 1 schools, and multiple sports have no programs on the West Coast.