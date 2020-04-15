AUSTIN, Texas — Citing financial restraints posed by COVID-19, St. Edward's University has cut its men's soccer, men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis and cheerleading programs.

"I am deeply grateful to the coaches who have worked diligently over the years to build nationally recognized and well-respected programs. The coaches and student-athletes in these programs are talented and hard-working, and I respect them immensely," associate vice president for athletics Debbie Taylor said in a statement. "As we make this difficult transition, I know that all of our coaches and staff members have our student-athletes as a top priority and will work closely with them to support their needs."

The student-athletes impacted by the cuts will have their athletic scholarships honored for the entirety of their undergraduate enrollment at the university.

Those who wish to transfer will be granted a "full and immediate release."

St. Edward's will continue to roster varsity teams for men's and women's basketball, cross country, track, volleyball, baseball, softball and esports.

The Hilltoppers men's basketball program was one of many that had its season stopped before having a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

Many of the spring sport athletes hadn't even reached the halfway points of their seasons; however, these athletes will be granted an additional year of eligibility.

RELATED:

Texas State, St. Edward's react to coronavirus cancellations

St. Edward's men's basketball team gets first NCAA tournament win