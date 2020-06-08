St. Edward's University postpones fall sports competitions

For now, the decision only affects volleyball, women's soccer and men's and women's cross country.

AUSTIN, Texas — St. Edward's University President George Martin on Thursday announced that the university has opted to postpone all intercollegiate athletics competitions this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As with every decision about the upcoming school year, this decision used a public health framework that prioritizes the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community," wrote Hilltoper Atheltics. "Plans for the resumption of intercollegiate athletics competition in spring 2021 will continue and may include the scheduling of sports that had their fall season canceled."

Thursday's decision affects volleyball, women's soccer and men's and women's cross country. Since men's and women's basketball are winter sports, a decision about their schedules will be made at a later date.

According to Hilltopper Athletics, the decision aligns with other cancellations by members of the Lone Star Conference, such as St. Mary's University, Eastern New Mexico University and Western New Mexico University, as well as many others across the NCAA.

"I understand how disappointing this decision is for our student-athletes, coaches, and dedicated supporters," Associate Vice President for Athletics Debbie Taylor said. "While I share in that disappointment, I know this is the right decision and is in the best interest of our student-athletes and staff members and we will make the best of the situation."

The president's letter can be read below:

Dear St. Edward’s Community,

After consultation with the Athletics Department and with the recommendation of the Vice President for Student Affairs, I am announcing the university’s decision to postpone all intercollegiate athletics competitions for fall sports. As with every decision about the upcoming school year, this decision used a public health framework that prioritizes the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community. Plans for the resumption of intercollegiate athletics competition in Spring 2021 will continue and may include the scheduling of sports that had their fall seasons canceled. Today’s decision affects only volleyball, women's soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country. Men’s and women’s basketball are winter sports, and a decision about their schedules will be made at a later date.

Our decision aligns with the growing number of cancellations announced by other universities across the country and by other members of the Lone Star Conference; St. Mary’s University, Eastern New Mexico University and Western New México University have all canceled their fall seasons. Yesterday, the NCAA DII Presidents Council decided to cancel fall championships.

We understand that the decision to cancel the fall season may be greatly disappointing for our student-athletes, coaches and fans. All of us will miss the fall athletics season immensely, as it is such an exciting and bonding experience for our community. Be assured, however, that the university will continue to support our student-athletes. The Athletics Department is consulting with local health authorities and the NCAA about how to maintain student-athlete health while providing strength and conditioning programs. St. Edward's will also honor all scholarship aid committed to individual student-athletes, regardless of university plans for competitive play this year.

We are grateful to the St. Edward's coaches and athletics staff for their leadership and commitment to our university community and, especially, to our student-athletes. Their willingness to adapt to the unpredictable environment that has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic has been admirable and is greatly appreciated.

For up-to-date information about the university’s health and safety protocols or other campus-related COVID-19 information, please visit the Healthy Hilltop page.