SAN ANTONIO — The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 46 points, leading the Lakers to a 103-96 victory over the Spurs on Sunday night at the AT&T Center.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray tied the game at 90 on a layup, but the Lakers responded with a three-pointer by Kentavious Caldwell-Pop that put them ahead to stay. Los Angeles outscored San Antonio 13-6 down the stretch.

James finished with a triple-double, scoring 21 points and adding 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Davis had a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Murray also had a double-double for the Spurs, finishing with 18 points and a career-high 11 assists. He scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan added 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Silver and Black. Bryn Forbes (12), Derrick White (12) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

The Lakers improved to 5-1 with their fifth straight win and the Spurs slipped to 4-2.

Gay buried a 37-foot jumper just before the buzzer, cutting the Lakers' 19-point lead to five, 77-72, heading into the final period. The Silver and Black outscored L.A. 29-21 in the quarter.

Kyle Kuzma nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Lakers a 56-43 lead at the half.

L.A. ended the half with a 10-0 run after the Spurs had pulled to within three, 46-43, on two free throws by White. A free throw by DeRozan gave the Silver and Black their last lead, 31-30, with 7:57 left in the half.

The Lakers hurt the Spurs inside in the first two quarters, outscoring them 32-12 in the paint. L.A. shot 51.1 percent overall (23-45) and made 5 of 15 thre-pointers.

Davis led the Lakers' first-half scoring with 15 points, and James and Avery Bradley added 11 and 10, respectively.

San Antonio shot 33.3 percent (14-42) in the first half and was 4 of 16 from beyond the arc.