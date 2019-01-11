It was close, and the Silver and Black battled to the end, but came up just short.

Trailing 99-95, the Spurs had a chance to make it a one-possession game in the last 90 seconds, but DeMar DeRozan got tangled up with the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley. For a moment, it looked like there might be a scuffle, but the two shook hands and shook it off. On the ensuing possession, the Clippers scored, then got a stop and scored again. That would be it for the Spurs, who lost for the first time after winning three straight home games to begin the season.

San Antonio got a great performance from DeMar DeRozan, who led the way with 29 points and 7 rebounds. He shot 13-of-21 from the field, but committed 7 of the Spurs' 18 turnovers. Both of those numbers are high. The only other Spur to score double figures was Derrick White, who tallied 20 points off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard played the superstar role for the Clippers, putting up 38 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. He was joined in scoring double digits by Montrezl Harrell (24) and Lou Williams (12). The Clippers improve to 4-2 with the win. The Spurs will play them for the second time this season on November 29 in San Antonio.

The Spurs' next game is Friday at the new Chase Center in San Francisco. Tip-off for the game against the Warriors is slated for 7:30 p.m. Central.

FOURTH QUARTER:

After three quarters, there were just four players in double-figure scoring. The Clippers have Kawhi (23) and Montrezl Harrell (20), while the Spurs have Derrick White (18) and DeRozan (17).

The quarter started with a Kawhi Leoanrd basket, steal, then breakaway dunk. It's the Spurs 14th turnover of the game and that's not good.

After another turnover and Spurs timeout, the Spurs missed a shot and gave up a Kawhi Leonard three-pointer. You can feel it starting to slip away from the Spurs on Halloween. What's really scary is the idea that the Clippers are doing this without Paul George, another top-20 player in the NBA.

On the plus side, the Spurs are getting a great contribution from Derrick White and we're seeing Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker play meaningful minutes together. That's the future for the Spurs.

With 5 minutes to play, a DeMar DeRozan runner cut the Clippers' lead back down to 8 points, so it's not over yet. DeRozan's 23 points trail only Kawhi Leoanrd's 36 in the game.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray is turning up the aggressiveness on defense. He's up to 3 steals.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Spurs trail 80-75.

A quick 5-2 burst in the first two minutes of the half for LA drew a San Antonio timeout. It's 55-50 Clippers with 10 minutes left in the third.

DeMar DeRozan keeps doin' his thing, but isn't getting much help, especially with the Spurs' defense and rebounding allowing the Clippers too many good looks at the basket.

Midway through the third, the Spurs trailed 64-55, and they were getting outrebounded by 8 and losing the turnover battle, 11-6.

Of course, then Patty Mills and Derrick White connected on outside shots and it was back down to a 4-point deficit. This team is gritty.

Basketball is obviously a team game, but the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And, through no fault of his own, DeMar DeRozan will constantly be compared to Kawhi Leonard. That's tough for DeMar, because Kawhi is probably the best basketball player on the planet right now. Even if he's not having the best game Thursday, Kawhi is just really, really good.

The Spurs' other All-star, LaMarcus Aldridge, is just 2-of-7 from the floor through three quarters. He's getting a lot of touches, but hasn't seen the ball go in much.

HALFTIME:

At halftime, the Spurs trail 50-48.

In a homecoming game for Southern California native DeMar DeRozan, it was a good first half. He led the Spurs with 15 points and shot 7-of-10 from the floor. He also committed 3 of the team's 8 turnovers. If the Spurs can clean that up, they'll be in good shape to steal a road win against one of the NBA's best teams.

One thing that's helping is the fact that the Clippers are leaning on Kawhi Leonard when he's having an off night. The former Spur made 5 of his 16 shots in the first half. His 13 points lead Los Angeles, followed closely by Montrezl Harrell's 12.

SECOND QUARTER:

Lonnie Walker is in the game for the Spurs and it looks like Coach Popovich isn't afraid to have the youngster guard Kawhi Leonard. Walker's athleticism and length give him tools on defense that could unlock more playing time. The task of guarding Kawhi is a good challenge for him.

The Spurs defense has been stingy in the first few minutes of the quarter, but the offense can't get out of its own way. San Antonio is up to six turnovers in 16 minutes of game time and a blown 3-on-1 fast break looked rough. On the plus side, six of the first 11 made field goals have come on assists. Jakob Poeltl had the best of the bunch.

The Clippers didn't make a three-pointer in the first quarter, but started finding a rhythm in the second. Kawhi still hasn't made one from distance, and the Spurs are turning him into a volume scorer. That's a good thing. He's just 5-of-13 shooting the ball. DeMar is clicking on offense, leading the way with 13 points on a tidy 6-of-9 pace. With just under 3 minutes to go in the half, the Clippers led 45-43.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 24-23.

The Spurs didn't score in the first three minutes, but have looked fine on defense. It looks like Bryn Forbes has the task of guarding Kawhi Leonard early on. That's one of the things to watch throughout the game. On one possession, Leonard drained a shot right in Forbes' face. There's not much you can do about that.

On the offensive end, the Spurs are turning it over a lot. The general strategy seems to be "give it to LaMarcus Aldridge down low," which is boring and predictable.

At the midway point of the first quarter, the Clippers lead 8-5. In other words, it's on pace to be the exact opposite of last night's Rockets-Wizards game, which ended 159-158 in regulation.

Kawhi Leonard took 7 of the Clippers first 13 shots, scoring 8 points before sitting down. Expect to see him on a slight minutes restriction, especially in the first half.

Both teams' offenses got going in the latter part of the first quarter, with deMar DeRozan beginning to ignite the offense. DeRozan and Rudy Gay were the only Spurs to make multiple field goals, which is another way of saying the Silver and Black are a deep team.

PREGAME:

It was a good start to the season for the Spurs, with wins against the Knicks, Wizards and Blazers at the AT&T Center. On Thursday night, the Silver and Black take their show on the road for a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

It's the first game of a road back-to-back for San Antonio, which travels to San Francisco for a game against the Warriors Friday.

The Clippers underwent a dramatic change in the offseason, adding former Spur and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. They also traded for Paul George, but he won't play against the Spurs Thursday.

The Spurs last played Monday against the Blazers. The Clippers lost Wednesday to the Jazz. Leonard rested in that game. He's expected to be ready to face his former team, and you know the Spurs will be fired up to play against him.

We previewed this game and the week ahead for the Spurs in the latest "Big Fundamental Podcast."

