SAN ANTONIO — It was not long ago that the Spurs found ways to win games. Now they're finding ways to lose them.

The Silver and Black battled back from a 23-point first-half deficit and led by 15 in the fourth quarter, but the Trail Blazers regained the momentum and eked out a 121-116 victory Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs (5-8) have lost five in a row for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The loss is also their third straight at home this season. San Antonio has lost eight of its last 10 games since starting the season 3-0.

The game had some added drama when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected with 9:37 left in the third quarter. Popovich's exit led to speculation that assistant coach Becky Hammon would make history as the first woman to coach in a regulation NBA game, but it fell on Tim Duncan to lead the team.

Asked who was acting head coach after his ejection, Popovich said: "Timmy was."

Was there any consideration given to making Hammon the acting coach and making history?

"I'm not here to make history," Popovich said.

Guard C.J. McCollum finished with 32 points to lead the Blazers (5-8), who entered the game having dropped six of their last seven. McCollum hit 13 of 25 shots, including 6 of 11 from the three-point line. He also had six rebounds and seven assists.

Damian Lillard and Hassan Whiteside finished with 22 and 21 points, respectively, and Rodney Hood had 16 to round out Portland's double-figure scoring.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who keyed the Spurs' comeback in the third quarter, led the Spurs with 30 points and 13 rebounds. He nailed 12 of 20 shots and was 2 of 5 from the three-point line.

Bryn Forbes (17), DeMar DeRozan (16), Rudy Gay (16) and Patty Mills (11) also scored in double digits for San Antonio. The Spurs played without point guard Dejounte Murray, who was given the night off to rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Murray missed the 2018-19 season with a knee injury and is on a doctor-prescribed minutes restriction.

The Silver and Black start a four-game road trip Monday night in Dallas. The game will be broadcast by KENS 5, the official television station of the San Antonio Spurs.

"I thought we competed for more of the 48 minutes than we have in other games," Popovich said. "By compete, I mean, being as physical as we need to be and executing defensively and rebounding-wise as much as we need to be.

"I was really proud of them. They (Blazers) were lights out at the start of the game with threes. Everybody was hitting them. Went down by over 20 (points), I think, and the way they grinded it out and hung in there was great."

Portland came out scorching hot, shooting 78.2 percent (16-21) to take an 18-point lead (41-23) after one quarter. The Blazers were 7 of 11 from the three-point line for 63.6 percent.

Portland's lead grew to 23 points in the first minute of the second period, but the Spurs slowly chipped away at the deficit.

Trailing 66-58 at the half, the Silver and Black outscored the Blazers 38-24 to take a 96-90 lead into the final quarter. Aldridge sparked the Spurs' rally, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

"I was just trying to be aggressive, trying to give us some momentum," Aldridge said. "My shot felt good tonight, so I was just trying to take it when it was there. It was going in. I thought guys were trying to find me out there. I was just playing."

DeRozan gave the Spurs a 15-point lead (106-91) with a 10-foot turnaround jumper at 8:32 of the fourth quarter, but the Blazers went on a 20-5 run to tie the game at 111 with 2:26 left. The Silver and Black never led again.

"Down the stretch, we had problems again like we have in a lot of games. But the tenacity and mental toughness they displayed was really impressive. I think they can sleep well tonight even though it's a loss."

The Spurs shot 46.6 percent (41-88) from the field for the game, but were only 27.8 percent (5-18) from the three-point line. Portland shot 45.2 percent overall (42-93) and 33.3 percent (13-39) from beyond the arc.

The Silver and Black fell behind by 23 points in the first half, but outscored the Blazers 35-25 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to eight at the break.

Portland shot 59.5 percent overall (25-42) and 45.8 percent (11-24) from the three-point line in the first half. McCollum led scorers with 23 points on 9-13 shooting, including 5-8 from beyond the arc

Aldridge (13) and Forbes (10) led San Antonio's first-half scoring. The Spurs shot 46.5 percent overall (20-43) and 30 percent (3-10) from three in the first two quarters.

After facing the Mavericks on Monday in Dallas, the Silver and Black play at Washington on Wednesday and end the trip with a back-to-back against Philadelphia and the New York Knicks on Friday and Saturday. The Spurs opened the season with a 120-111 victory against the Knicks on Oct. 23 at the AT&T Center.

"We just have to build," Aldridge said, when asked about the four-game road trip. "It takes one to change the course, the momentum, and the feeling around here. We just have to get that one and build from there."