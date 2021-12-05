Sports journalist, Founder of the 'Bible of Texas football' Dave Campbell dead at 96

Campbell's death was announced Friday night via Twitter.

WACO, Texas — Legendary sports journalist and founder of Texas Football magazine, Dave Campbell, has died at the age of 96.

The news of the icon's death was confirmed via his Twitter account and Texas Football website Friday night.

The Waco native was the founder and editor-in-chief of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, nicknamed the "bible of Texas football" by fans, according to Texas Football.

Although he sold the magazine in 1980, his name has still lived on in one of the most recognized football publications in the state of Texas, according to Texas Football.

Many coaches and those in the sports world shared memories of the late Sportswriter, via Texas Football. The current president of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Adam Hochfelder also shared his memories of the late legend.

"Texas lost an all-time legend today with the news of Dave Campbell’s passing. Personally, I lost a beloved friend and mentor. He was always there for me with advice or great stories that were lessons on journalism, business, and life. Great people do great things that make a difference. Legends do great things that make those around them better people and enrich the lives of those they do not even know. Dave Campbell was a Texas legend. I will miss him terribly but cherish my time with him over the 17 years I have known him." He said via Texas Football.

According to Texas Football, Campbell is survived by his sister Jo Campbell; his daughters Becky Roche and husband David, and Julie Carlson and husband Alan; grandchildren Campbell Roche and his wife Katie, Jackson Roche and his wife Caroline, and Derby Carlson; and many nieces and nephews.