COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Oklahoma Sooner Kyler Murray has had a long road to being named a starting quarterback in college football.

"Obviously it's a huge honor for me, something I've dreamed of," said Murray.

The dream was further from reach than many thought for the five-star product out of Allen High School.

"Sitting for three years, obviously no one wants to sit for that long, but I think it's helped me in a lot of different ways," said Murray.

The former Texas A&M QB only made three starts in 2015, before electing to transfer to Oklahoma.

"He came into A&M so heralded, so much hype behind it, then to be able to come here and kind of catch his breath and learn from this program - going from being a scout team guy, to being a backup last year, those are roles he's never had to have in his life and so it was all good for him," said Oklahoma Head coach Lincoln Riley.

Three years after a high school career in which he earned three state titles and a 43-0 record, Murray's time has finally come.

Murray said he received a text from another guy who knows something about waiting for his time: Oklahoma legend, Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

"(Baker has) meant a lot to this program and to me. He did a lot for us, so it was more of a congratulations," said Murray.

Now it’s up to Murray to lead the Sooners back to the college football playoffs.

Oh, and if this doesn't work out, he's got a professional baseball career with the Oakland Athletics waiting for him.

Talk about ride off into the sunset.

