U.S. Olympian, UT legend Cat Osterman to coach Round Rock Express softball camp

According to the Round Rock Express, the four-day camp will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The camp will be available to kids ages six to 14.

“Summer camps play such an instrumental role in growing the game of softball and I am honored to be able to share my experiences with kids right here in Central Texas,” Osterman said. “I am so thankful for the Round Rock Express and their commitment to teaching baseball and softball to our next generation through summer camps.”

The first three days of the softball camp will feature drills that touch on hitting, throwing and fielding to develop campers both mentally and physically, according to the Round Rock Express. The final day will focus on applying those skills to game situations. There will also be a private awards ceremony for the campers prior to the conclusion of the camp.

“We are so excited to welcome Cat to our group of knowledgeable, experienced and passionate coaches this summer,” Express Camps Director Chase Almendarez said. “We pride ourselves on providing big-league-caliber instruction in our baseball and softball camps, and having someone with Cat’s unparalleled resume join our team further enhances that mission.”

The Express is also hosting nine different half-day and full-day baseball and softball camps at Dell Diamond, beginning on June 1. Express Camps range by age and offer opportunities for all skill levels. A full list of Express Camps available can be found at ExpressCamps.com.

Parents and guardians will not be allowed to attend camps, except to drop off and pick up campers at designated curbside areas, the Round Rock Express said. Assigned coaches and staff will check campers in and out of camp at designated curbside areas. Water stations, which are regularly monitored and sanitized, will be available to campers only. Campers are required to bring their own bats, gloves and refillable water bottles. For more on the enhanced safety procedures being implemented, please visit ExpressCamps.com.

Registration is open, and you register by clicking here.