Austin tops viewership market for FIFA World Cup

More than 8.3 million people tuned into the USA vs Wales match.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's one of the biggest sporting events across the globe, the FIFA World Cup. During the opening game for team USA, more than 8.3 million people tuned in for the match up against Wales on Monday.

Soccer fans from Austin showed their team spirit, ranking as the top viewership market for the match, according to a press release from Austin FC citing FOX Sports.

The matchup, which ended in a tie, had more than 9.4 million viewers at its peak and was also the most-streamed group stage match.

Cincinnati, Dallas, San Diego and Philadelphia rounded out the top five viewership markets for that match up.

With Telemundo added to the mix, there were roughly 12 million viewers from around the country tuned in to cheer on their favorite team.

USA takes on England on Friday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. Austin FC plans to host a watch party for that matchup at The ATXFC House at Lustre Pearl East.

The last time USA made it to the FIFA World Cup was when it was held in Brazil in 2014.