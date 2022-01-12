USWNT to hold January training camp in Austin

The training camp marks the first action of 2022 for the USWNT, but it will not include any international matches, team officials said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Women's National Soccer team (USWNT) announced Wednesday that its annual January training camp will be held in Austin at Austin FC's training facility, St. David's Performance Center.

The training camp, scheduled for Jan. 19 to Jan. 28, marks the first action of 2022 for the USWNT, but it will not include any international matches, team officials said.

The USWNT's first matches of 2022 will happen in the "2022 SheBelieves Cup," which include two matches in California and one in Frisco. The USWNT will play Czech Republic on Feb. 17 and New Zealand on Feb. 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The team will play Iceland on Feb. 23 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment,” Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we’ll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team.”

Here is a look at the 25-player roster coming to Austin for training camp:

GOALKEEPERS

Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS

Alana Cook (OL Reign)

Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC)

Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)

Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)

Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)

Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)

Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)

Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current)

Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)

Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS

Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit)

Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars)

Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)

The USWNT played the first-ever match in Q2 Stadium history, a 2-0 win over Nigeria in June of 2021. The January training camp will be the USWNT's second-ever trip to Austin.