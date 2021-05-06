US women's national soccer team coming to Austin's Q2 Stadium in June

The team will come to Q2 Stadium three days before Austin FC's MLS scheduled home opener. It will be the first-ever match played in Q2 Stadium history.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) is coming to Austin for a match in June, Austin FC officials confirmed Thursday.

The USWNT match is scheduled for June 16, three days before Austin FC's scheduled Major Soccer League (MLS) home opener against the San Jose Earthquakes. The USWNT will face Nigeria as part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series and it will be the first-ever match to be played at Q2 Stadium

“We are both thrilled and honored that the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium will feature the four-time FIFA World Champions,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “Hosting the USWNT at Q2 Stadium speaks to the world-class nature of our city, our facilities, and the popularity of the sport in our region.”

The June 16 match against Nigeria at Q2 Stadium will be the final USWNT international game before U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski names the 18-player Olympic Team roster.

“We are extremely excited for U.S. Women’s National Team to play the first soccer match at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium,” Andonovski said. “The development of Austin FC has been impressive and fun to watch, and the way the community has embraced the Club is inspiring. We can’t wait to play there and feel that energy.”

Ticket information for the June 16 match at Q2 Stadium will be released by U.S. Soccer in the coming weeks, according to Austin FC officials.