USWNT in Austin: Here's a look at the history of USA vs. Nigeria

The United States women's national soccer team will play the first ever match in Q2 Stadium when they take on Nigeria. Here's a look at the series history.

AUSTIN, Texas — The United States women's soccer team (USWNT) will be the first team to take the pitch in Q2 Stadium when they face the Nigerian women's national team on June 16.

Both squads have taken part in the WNT Summer Series, also featuring Portugal and Jamaica. The match between USA and Nigeria will be the final game for each squad in the Summer Series, while they prepare for the Olympics in Tokyo later this summer.

The USWNT have played Nigeria five other times in history, and the Americans hold a 5-0 record in the series. The two teams have never played in an international friendly, however. They've only crossed paths in world championship events: four times in the World Cup (1999, 2003, 2007, 2015) and once in the Olympics (2000).

Here is a breakdown of the series:

2015

The United States won 1-0 in the 2015 Women's World Cup. Abby Wambach scored the only goal of the match, which turned out to be her last World Cup goal and second to last goal of her 184-goal career. Four players from this 2015 team still remain on the 2021 roster: Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe.

2007

The United States beat Nigeria 1-0 in the 2007 Women's World Cup Group stage. Lori Chalupny in the first minute of the match. The USWNT went on to win the third place game against Norway, 4-1, after losing 4-0 to the World Cup runner-up, Brazil, in the semifinals.

2003

The United States beat Nigeria 5-0 in the Group stage of the 2003 Women's World Cup. Mia Hamm scored two goals, and Cynthia Parlow, Abby Wambach, and Julie Foudy each scored once. The USWNT team ended up finishing in third in the tournament. The team lost to Germany 3-0 in the semifinals, but defeated Canada, 3-1, in the third place match.

2000

The United States won 3-1 in the 2000 Olympic Games in Australia. Brandy Chastain, Kristine Lilly and Shannon MacMillan all scored for the USWNT. The USWNT went on to win a silver medal in those Olympic Games, finishing runner-up to Norway.

1999

The United States won 7-1 in the 1999 Women's World Cup in group play. Nigeria scored first in that match, however just two minutes into the game. The USWNT responded with five first half goals and two more in the second half. The 1999 team went on to win the entire Women's World Cup tournament.

Overall, the USWNT has a perfect record against CAF opposition, winning all seven of its matches against Nigeria (5) and South Africa (2).