USMNT taking on Jamaica in World Cup qualifying match at Q2 Stadium

The match is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when the USMNT played at Q2 Stadium in July for the Gold Cup final.

The U.S. men's soccer team is again playing in Austin at Q2 Stadium this week. And this time, the U.S. Men's National Team is taking on Jamaica for the World Cup qualifying match.

USMNT plays Jamaica Thursday, Oct. 7. The Oct. 7 match will be the first time the U.S. Men’s National Team plays a World Cup Qualifier in the state of Texas.

This comes after the U.S. Women’s National Team played the first match in Q2 Stadium history in July, defeating Nigeria, 2-0, and advancing to the Gold Cup final.

KVUE's John Gusky captured photos of the teams training at Austin FC's training facility days before the match.

Kick-off time for the game at Q2 Stadium is 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets start at $66 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar. This is the USMNT's fourth match of the qualification cycle. The top three finishers in the “Octagonal” will automatically qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the fourth-place finisher will be entered into an inter-region playoff.

According to U.S. Soccer officials, the USMNT’s all-time record against Jamaica is 17-3-8, with its three most recent encounters being a 4-1 U.S. win in a friendly match on March 25; a 3-1 U.S. win in a CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal on July 3, 2019; and an 0-1 loss in a friendly match on June 5, 2019.