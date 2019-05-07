AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to travel to France to see live competitive women's soccer this weekend!

Austin's very own semi-professional women's soccer team, FC Austin Elite, is playing at Circuit of the Americas – and you can watch the match for free.

The team is now in its fifth year and features current collegiate athletes, college graduates and even former professional players.

Some of the players are new to the team, but others have been with the team since its beginning.

"I think this year is the first year that we have a solid group that shows up every game, and we have constant chemistry," Libby Fish said.

RELATED:

Soccer Talk: What you need to know about the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Dutch beat Swedes to set up Women's World Cup final with US

All of the players have different backgrounds, but what they do have in common is a passion for competitive soccer.

"It's just such an amazing outlet for me to continue to play at a high level and play competitively," Emily Donnan said.

This Saturday, the team takes on the San Antonio Athenians at Bold Stadium inside Circuit of the Americas at 7:30 p.m. It's free admission, free parking and there will be full concession.

The team is hoping to have 2,000 fans fill Bold Stadium. For tickets to the match, click here.

WATCH: Soccer Talk with KVUE's Luis de Leon and Brittany Flowers

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man annoyed by fireworks shoots teen, 12-year-old, neighbor and then gets shot by bystander

Brother and sister dead in murder-suicide at Katy home; 3 others wounded

This Texas Walmart has an 'armed guard' watching over the Blue Bell freezer