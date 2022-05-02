Q2 Stadium to host friendly between Club América and C.F. Monterrey

The friendly will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Q2 Stadium may be home to Austin FC, but it's also becoming a hotspot for other clubs.

On Monday, Austin FC announced that the stadium will host a Tour Águila match between Liga MX's Club América and Club de Fútbol Monterrey on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be the first meeting between two Liga MX teams at Q2 Stadium and will also represent a re-match of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League Final, where Monterrey defeated Club América.

"Austin has established itself as a world-class soccer community and continues to attract some of the most popular and well-known Clubs and international teams from across the globe," Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said. "Q2 Stadium is a perfect venue for large scale and high-profile soccer events and Austin FC looks forward to welcoming both Club América and Club de Fútbol Monterrey to the capital of Texas."

According to a press release from Austin FC, Club América and C.F. Monterrey are two of Mexico’s most successful and historic clubs. Learn more about them.

Season ticket members of The Oak Collective will have access to a pre-sale on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. CT. Waitlist members of The Oak Collective will have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. CT.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. CT on Q2 Stadium's website and at www.seatgeek.com.

Prior to the match, a Fan Fest will take place outside Q2 Stadium starting at 3:30 p.m. The event will feature food, live music and more.

