Q2 Stadium in Austin to host USMNT's Concacaf Nations League opening match

The USMNT is set to play Grenada.

AUSTIN, Texas — Q2 Stadium in Austin is once again hosting the U.S. Men's National Team. This time, the USMNT is playing against Grenada for the Concacaf Nations League opening match.

Although the kickoff time and broadcast information is still pending, the game is confirmed for June 10. The USMNT is in Group D of the Nation League A with El Salvador and Grenada. After the June 10 match, USMNT will play La Selecta in San Salvador on June 14.

The ticket pre-sale for season ticket owners at Q2 Stadium will open on Tuesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, those on the waitlist for Q2 Stadium can take advantage of the ticket pre-sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 29.

This will be the third USMNT match held at Q2 Stadium since it debuted in Austin.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, the USMNT will host Morocco, another World Cup finalist, on June 1 in Cincinnati.