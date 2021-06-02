MLS, MLSPA reach tentative agreement on new CBA

With the CBA agreement, a lockout was avoided. Major League Soccer has never had a lockout in its history.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Major Soccer League (MLS) and Major Soccer League Player's Association (MLSPA) have come to an agreement in discussions of a new CBA.

MLS had previously announced its season start date for April 3 and training camp to begin on Feb. 22.

The deadline for a CBA agreement was set at 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 4, after the MLS extended its previous 30-day negotiating period – which would have ended on Jan. 29 – by one week. Because "negotiations have reached an advanced stage," the negotiating period was extended by 24 hours to 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 5.

Austin FC’s inaugural season is safe. The MLS and MLSPA have agreed on a new CBA.



... I’ve never communicated a sentence with more acronyms. https://t.co/0D1GKWnd5R — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) February 6, 2021

A main point of emphasis from the league is its reported $1 billion revenue loss in 2020 due to COVID-19. The MLSPA, however, has cited its contributions to help league-wide operations continue. In a Jan. 28 press release, MLSPA stated it had already made more than $200 million in combined financial concessions.

The MLS provided this statement on Feb. 5, announcing the CBA agreement with the MLSPA:

"Major League Soccer and the Major League Soccer Players Association today reached a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The agreement, covering the next seven years from 2021 through 2027, is subject to the approval of the MLS Board of Governors and the membership of the MLSPA."

The back-and-forth in these CBA discussions put the Austin FC's inaugural season into question.

With the CBA agreement, a lockout was avoided. Major League Soccer has never had a lockout in its history.

Austin FC President Andy Loughnane told the media that Q2 Stadium's construction was slated to be finished by late March to early April. However, he added that the stadium would not be ready to host a home game until potentially early June.

"There are some things happening on ancillary, adjacent private land that are very important to the ecosystem of the stadium. There is private land that is being built on off of Burnet [Road]. There is a traffic signal being installed off of Burnet and a traffic signal being installed off of Braker [Lane]. There is some Q2 signage. There's also some training that has to go on with staff and so, what I'm describing is under any circumstance, I don't anticipate our first MLS match taking place until early June." Loughnane said.