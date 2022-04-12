Mexico 2022 World Cup tune-up match to be played in Dallas

Jerry World joins State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.), Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.) and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) as 2022 MexTour stops.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a WFAA report from 2018 about Dallas' hope to be one of the 2026 World Cup destinations.

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol announced Tuesday that AT&T Stadium would host one of the Mexican national team's "Road to Qatar" matches.

Dallas joins Phoenix, Chicago, and Atlanta in Mexico's four marquee matches leading to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. Mexico will play against Nigeria on Saturday, May 28 in Jerry World.

No. 9 FIFA-ranked Mexico qualified for the World Cup last month after finishing second in the CONCACAF qualifying stage. The United States finished in CONCACAF's third automatic qualifying spot, while Canada won the group.

Tickets for the four MexTour matches will go on sale at www.MexTour.org on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

The Mexico men's national team drew Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C earlier this month. Qatar will mark Mexico's 17th appearance at the World Cup. The team has also qualified for every World Cup since 1994.