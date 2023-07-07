Barcelona, Real Madrid announce rosters for 1st ever 'El Clasico' played at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas — One of soccer's most renowned rivalries is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth at the end of the month, and now we know the players the two clubs are bringing to compete.
In May, the Soccer Champions Tour announced that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona would be squaring off for their first-ever "El Clasico" played at AT&T Stadium on July 29. The match will come days after FC Barcelona plays Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and following the Real Madrid-Manchester United match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
On Wednesday, each club released its rosters of players who will be making the trip to America.
Here is a look at Barcelona's squad:
- Marc-André ter Stegen
- Ronald Araújo
- Gavi
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Pedri
- Robert Lewandowski
- Ansu Fati
- Ferran Torres
- Iñaki Peña Sotorres
- Andreas Christensen
- Marcos Alonso
- Franck Kessié
- Sergi Roberto
- Frenkie de Jong
- Raphinha
- Jules Koundé
- Eric García
- Alejandro Balde
- Julián Araujo
- Sergiño Dest
- Abde Ezzalzouli
- Clément Lenglet
- İlkay Gündoğan
- Iñigo Martínez
- Oriol Romeu
- Mikayil Faye
- Marc Casadó
- Ander Astralaga
- Lamine Yamal
- Fermín López Martín
- Álex Valle
- Aleix Garrido
Here is a look at Real Madrid's squad:
- Thibaut Courtois
- Andriy Lunin
- Diego Piñeiro
- Fran
- Dani Carvajal
- Éder Militão
- David Alaba
- "Nacho" – José Ignacio Fernández Iglesias
- Álvaro Odriozola
- Lucas Vázquez
- Fran García
- Antonio Rüdiger
- Ferland Mendy
- Jude Bellingham
- Toni Kroos
- Luka Modrić
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Federico Valverde
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Arda Güler
- Nicolás "Nico" Paz Martínez
- Vini Jr.
- Rodrygo
- Joselu
- Brahim Díaz
Here is a full look at the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour schedule:
- Saturday, July 22
- FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
- Sunday, July 23
- Real Madrid vs. AC Milan at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
- Wednesday, July 26
- Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
- Wednesday, July 26
- Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- Thursday, July 27
- Juventus vs. AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
- Saturday, July 29
- FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
- Tuesday, August 1
- AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
- Wednesday, August 2
- Juventus vs. Real Madrid at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Tickets for the match are on sale online here. As of July 19, the cheapest tickets on SeatGeek were selling for around $200.
