Barcelona, Real Madrid announce rosters for 1st ever 'El Clasico' played at AT&T Stadium

One of the biggest rivalries in soccer will be played at Jerry World. Now, we know which players are on the roster for the game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — One of soccer's most renowned rivalries is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth at the end of the month, and now we know the players the two clubs are bringing to compete.

In May, the Soccer Champions Tour announced that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona would be squaring off for their first-ever "El Clasico" played at AT&T Stadium on July 29. The match will come days after FC Barcelona plays Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and following the Real Madrid-Manchester United match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

On Wednesday, each club released its rosters of players who will be making the trip to America.

Here is a look at Barcelona's squad:

Marc-André ter Stegen

Ronald Araújo

Gavi

Ousmane Dembélé

Pedri

Robert Lewandowski

Ansu Fati

Ferran Torres

Iñaki Peña Sotorres

Andreas Christensen

Marcos Alonso

Franck Kessié

Sergi Roberto

Frenkie de Jong

Raphinha

Jules Koundé

Eric García

Alejandro Balde

Julián Araujo

Sergiño Dest

Abde Ezzalzouli

Clément Lenglet

İlkay Gündoğan

Iñigo Martínez

Oriol Romeu

Mikayil Faye

Marc Casadó

Ander Astralaga

Lamine Yamal

Fermín López Martín

Álex Valle

Aleix Garrido

Here is a look at Real Madrid's squad:

Thibaut Courtois

Andriy Lunin

Diego Piñeiro

Fran

Dani Carvajal

Éder Militão

David Alaba

"Nacho" – José Ignacio Fernández Iglesias

Álvaro Odriozola

Lucas Vázquez

Fran García

Antonio Rüdiger

Ferland Mendy

Jude Bellingham

Toni Kroos

Luka Modrić

Eduardo Camavinga

Federico Valverde

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Arda Güler

Nicolás "Nico" Paz Martínez

Vini Jr.

Rodrygo

Joselu

Brahim Díaz

Here is a full look at the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour schedule:

Saturday, July 22 FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Sunday, July 23 Real Madrid vs. AC Milan at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Wednesday, July 26 Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Wednesday, July 26 Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Thursday, July 27 Juventus vs. AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Saturday, July 29 FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tuesday, August 1 AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, August 2 Juventus vs. Real Madrid at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL



Tickets for the match are on sale online here. As of July 19, the cheapest tickets on SeatGeek were selling for around $200.