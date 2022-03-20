Fagundez scores in 70th minutes as Austin ties Sounders 1-1

Diego Fagundez scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

AUSTIN,. Texas (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Fagundez's game-tying goal came in the 70th minute for Austin (2-1-1).

Will Bruin was the only member of the Sounders (1-2-1) to score.

Austin outshot the Sounders 19-11, with eight shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

Brad Stuver saved three of the four shots he faced for Austin. Stefan Cleveland made seven saves for the Sounders.