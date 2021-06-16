Carli Lloyd celebrates 300-plus caps for USWNT in Austin

The match in Austin versus Nigeria will be Lloyd's 304th cap for the USWNT, third all-time in club history.

AUSTIN, Texas — Carli Lloyd, a star player for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) will be honored before the match against Nigeria in Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Lloyd's 300th cap – or game appearance – came on April 10 in Stockholm, when the USWNT played against Sweden. The match in Austin versus Nigeria would be Lloyd's 304th cap for the USWNT should she play.

Only the two other players, both Lloyd's former teammates, have recorded more: Kristine Lilly (354) and Christie Pearce Rampone (311). Lloyd debuted in 2005 and is now in her 17th year of international competition and has appeared for the USWNT in three different decades, including four World Cups and three Olympic Games.

Celebrating #Carli300 👑@CarliLloyd will be honored before tonight's match against 🇳🇬 for her historic 300th cap earned on April 10 against Sweden. She's just the third player EVER to reach 300 caps. pic.twitter.com/zRNXjxVPXf — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 16, 2021

Lloyd is fourth all-time in U.S. history in goals scored (125) and sixth all-time in assists (62).

