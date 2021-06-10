VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Sporting KC, Sebastian Berhalter talks USMNT-Mexico, fashion trends

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and below-average singing.
We're joined this week by Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who talks about the United States national game vs. Mexico, Austin FC's upcoming game against Sporting Kansas City, fashion and more!
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.
TIME CODES:
- 1:00 – Austin FC gets rest during bye week
- 2:00 – Austin FC takes on Sporting KC for 2nd time
- 5:45 – Josh Wolff's comments on Seattle match
- 7:30 – USWNT coming to Q2 next week
- 8:30 – USWNT tickets
- 10:00 – Jake has a special USWNT story coming soon
- 12:15 – Growing the awareness and equality / equity of women's soccer
- 17:40 – USMNT vs. Mexico .... wow!
- 18:00 – What the heck, sports fans? Get your act together
- 22:15 – Sebastian Berhalter joins VerdeVUE Pod
- 23:30 – Sebastian Berhalter on growing up in a soccer family
- 24:30 – Sebastian Berhalter on dad coaching USMNT, the USMNT match vs. Mexico
- 26:30 – Sebastian Berhalter on Austin FC - Columbus potential rivalry
- 29:00 – Fashion with Sebastian
- 31:00 – Sebastian says he will not wear skinny jeans ... his massive quads won't let him
- 33:00 – Sebastian Berhalter answers Brittany's raid fire questions
- 40:00 – Gen Z vs. Millenials
- 41:30 – Austin FC vs. Sporting KC preview
- 46:15 – Projected starting lineup?
- 51:30 – BLOOPERS!
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.
