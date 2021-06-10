VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Sporting KC, Sebastian Berhalter talks USMNT-Mexico, fashion trends

Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter joins KVUE to talk about the USMNT vs. Mexico match, Austin FC's upcoming game against Sporting KC, fashion and more!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and below-average singing.

We're joined this week by Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who talks about the United States national game vs. Mexico, Austin FC's upcoming game against Sporting Kansas City, fashion and more!

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

TIME CODES:

1:00 – Austin FC gets rest during bye week

2:00 – Austin FC takes on Sporting KC for 2nd time

5:45 – Josh Wolff's comments on Seattle match

7:30 – USWNT coming to Q2 next week

8:30 – USWNT tickets

10:00 – Jake has a special USWNT story coming soon

12:15 – Growing the awareness and equality / equity of women's soccer

17:40 – USMNT vs. Mexico .... wow!

18:00 – What the heck, sports fans? Get your act together

22:15 – Sebastian Berhalter joins VerdeVUE Pod

23:30 – Sebastian Berhalter on growing up in a soccer family

24:30 – Sebastian Berhalter on dad coaching USMNT, the USMNT match vs. Mexico

26:30 – Sebastian Berhalter on Austin FC - Columbus potential rivalry

29:00 – Fashion with Sebastian

31:00 – Sebastian says he will not wear skinny jeans ... his massive quads won't let him

33:00 – Sebastian Berhalter answers Brittany's raid fire questions

40:00 – Gen Z vs. Millenials

41:30 – Austin FC vs. Sporting KC preview

46:15 – Projected starting lineup?

51:30 – BLOOPERS!



