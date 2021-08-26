x
VerdeVUE Pod: Ben Sweat talks fishing, his season-ending injury and the rehab process

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and more.  

Austin FC defender Ben Sweat joins the podcast to talk about his love for fishing, give an insight behind the rehab process for his season-ending knee injury, answer rapid fire questions from Brittany and more!

PODCAST TIME CODES

  • 0:30 – Where's Paul? 
  • 1:30 – " A setback is just a comeback you haven't met yet." 
  • 2:00 – Austin FC recap since last VerdeVue Pod recording: 2 losses followed by bounce back home win against Portland 
  • 5:30 – Diego Fagundez and Sebastian Driussi named to MLS Team of the Week 
  • 7:00 – Cecilio Dominguez scores penalty kick 
  • 10:00 – Moussa Djitte watch 
  • 12:00#MakeJoshWolffVerde 
  • 15:45 – Ben Sweat joins the VerdeVUE Pod 
  • 16:00 – Ben Sweat on ACL injury, rehan process 
  • 18:00 – Ben Sweat on the mental side of ACL injury rehab 
  • 20:00 – Ben Sweat says he can't wait to play in front of Austin FC fans next season 
  • 24:30 – Ben Sweat on living in Austin 
  • 25:00 – Ben Sweat's favorite Austin spots 
  • 26:00 – Ben Sweat on his fishing game 
  • 27:00 – Ben Sweat on game day outfits 
  • 28:00 – RAPID FIRE 
  • 35:30 – Fashion with Sebastian 2.0 
  • 36:30 – Austin FC vs. FC Dallas rematch 
  • 39:00 – Austin FC upcoming schedule 
  • 41:00 – ABC FC update 
  • 42:00 – Brittany did the "sweetest move" Jake has EVER seen on a recreation soccer field 
  • 45:50 – BLOOPERS!

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.  

