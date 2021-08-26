VerdeVUE Pod: Ben Sweat talks fishing, his season-ending injury and the rehab process

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and more.

Austin FC defender Ben Sweat joins the podcast to talk about his love for fishing, give an insight behind the rehab process for his season-ending knee injury, answer rapid fire questions from Brittany and more!

PODCAST TIME CODES:

0:30 – Where's Paul?

1:30 – " A setback is just a comeback you haven't met yet."

2:00 – Austin FC recap since last VerdeVue Pod recording: 2 losses followed by bounce back home win against Portland

5:30 – Diego Fagundez and Sebastian Driussi named to MLS Team of the Week

7:00 – Cecilio Dominguez scores penalty kick

10:00 – Moussa Djitte watch

12:00 – #MakeJoshWolffVerde

15:45 – Ben Sweat joins the VerdeVUE Pod

16:00 – Ben Sweat on ACL injury, rehan process

18:00 – Ben Sweat on the mental side of ACL injury rehab

20:00 – Ben Sweat says he can't wait to play in front of Austin FC fans next season

24:30 – Ben Sweat on living in Austin

25:00 – Ben Sweat's favorite Austin spots

26:00 – Ben Sweat on his fishing game

27:00 – Ben Sweat on game day outfits

28:00 – RAPID FIRE

35:30 – Fashion with Sebastian 2.0

36:30 – Austin FC vs. FC Dallas rematch

39:00 – Austin FC upcoming schedule

41:00 – ABC FC update

42:00 – Brittany did the "sweetest move" Jake has EVER seen on a recreation soccer field

45:50 – BLOOPERS!

