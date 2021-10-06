Austin FC vs. Club Tigres UANL: Here's what you need to know

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Club Tigres UANL.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will kick off its first international friendly on Tuesday, July 13, against seven-time Liga MX Champions and 2020 CONCACAF Champions League winner Club Tigres UANL.

Preview

Austin FC will hold its first international friendly of the club's history when it takes on Club Tigres.

Officials announced the matchup in mid-June, providing verde fans another opportunity to see the team compete against club's from around the world.

“We are proud to offer Austin FC’s fans this marquee event as our first international friendly,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “Tigres is a successful Liga MX Club that will bring a notable roster for their preseason in the U.S. It will be a great experience for fans and for our players. We look forward to hosting Tigres at Q2 Stadium.”

Club Tigres features a prominent attacking lineup led by French striker and all-time Club top scorer André-Pierre Gignac, French midfielder and FIFA 2018 World Cup winner Florian Thauvin, Uruguayan striker Nicolás López and Paraguayan forward Carlos González. Tigres’ squad also includes defenders Luis Rodríguez and Carlos Salcedo, who were recently called up to the Mexico National Team for the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League.

The friendly comes on the heels of Austin's first home win, a 4-1 result against the Portland Timbers, followed by the first home loss of the season 2-0 against LAFC.

Tickets to this friendly match are included within season ticket memberships, according to club officials. Tickets went on sale to the public on June 30.