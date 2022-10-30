'Cinderella season' | Not the score they hoped, but Austin FC fans leave happy at how far the team came

Austin FC had a historic season and fans left proud of the Verde and Black.

AUSTIN, Texas — For fans not traveling to Los Angeles, Austin FC hosted a watch party at Live Oak Park, right next to the Q2 stadium.

People started arriving as early as 11 a.m., three hours before the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final against Los Angeles FC.

While Verde and Black fans didn't leave with the win they hoped, many fans are celebrating that they made it this far, given the team was created less than two years ago.

Austin FC fans, win or lose, they always know how to celebrate.

"We're diehard fans," said Art Quezada, Austin FC fan. "It's bringing Austin together and it's something we want to be a part of."

Fans said LAFC played well. They know the team played the best they could. Now, all they can hope is for a better season next year.

"You can't really be upset," one fan told KVUE. "No matter what happened today, the energy is contagious."

