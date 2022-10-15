x
Austin FC

Outside the Box with Austin FC's Diego Fagúndez

KVUE's Tyler Feldman chats with the veteran midfielder at a local Pflugerville barbershop.

AUSTIN, Texas — In KVUE's fifth episode of "Outside the Box with Austin FC," Tyler Feldman and Heikki Mustonen traveled to Quality Over Quantity Cuts Barbershop in Pflugerville to chat with veteran midfielder Diego Fagúndez while he got his hair cut and colored by local barber Manny Osuna.

Fagúndez shared the origins of his crazy hair concoctions, as well as his excitement for Austin FC's first-ever playoff game against Real Salt Lake on Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

Watch the full episode below:

