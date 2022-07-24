New mural by Austin artist unveiled at Q2 Stadium

The mural by Sade Lawson will remain outside the Zebra Gate for the remainder of Austin FC's 2022 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Austin FC unveiled a new mural designed and painted by Austin artist Sade Lawson.

The mural was unveiled adjacent to the Zebra Gate at the northeast corner of Q2 Stadium as part of the ATXFC Artist Initiative. Lawson is the second of two Austin-based artists to create an original piece featured on a mural outside the gate this season.

"This piece pays homage to Austin and Central Texas with the prickly pear cactus as well as local wildflowers,” said Lawson. “Surrounded by the vast blue skies, I also included the star-filled night skies that inspire to dream big and beyond. The sun represents powerful, positive energy and the rainbow symbolizes inclusion and unity that Austin FC brings to our beautiful city."

The mural will remain outside the Zebra Gate for the remainder of the club's 2022 season.

The artist initiative returned in the 2022 season after it engaged more than a dozen local artists in 2021. Through the initiative, local artists create original Austin and Austin FC- inspired pieces for Q2 Stadium and St. David's Performance Center.

“The intersection between Austin FC and the local arts community remains strong,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “As someone with a deep connection to our Club, Sade is the perfect fit to continue our 2022 mural series with a piece that will undoubtedly communicate the spirit of our city and state.”

Austin FC is also commissioning five local artists to create match day posters for east of the club's 17 MLS home matches in 2022. Featuring concert poster artists Billie Buck, Mojohand, Ishaq Fahim, Hallie Brewer and Dan Grissom, the series is inspired by the Austin music scene and integrates a concert poster aesthetic.

Posters for each match have limited availability on match days and are posted to Austin FC’s social media channels.

