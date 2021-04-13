'We know it’s Verde, but now it’s live' | Matthew McConaughey hypes up Austin FC's MLS season opener

Austin FC kicks off its inaugural MLS season against LAFC on April 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — Alright, alright, alright! It's Austin FC match week!

To celebrate, Austin FC Minister of Culture and part-owner Matthew McConaughey – decked out in verde and black – spoke Tuesday, in what seemed to be an RV or airstream, about the club, Q2 Stadium, and what fans can expect from Austin’s inaugural season.

McConaughey said he got into ownership because he wanted to be more than just a "mascot." McConaughey highlighted Austin's soccer viewership prior to the club being announced. He said Austin was a soccer city long before the MLS club came to town.

"We’re less than a week out. Here we go. We understand it’s Verde, it's listos but now it’s live," he said with a big clap and a smile. "Woo hoo! I just got some chills saying that."

"We understand it's Verde, it's Listos , but now it's LIVE!"



The moment Matthew McConaughey gave himself chills talking about the #AustinFC season opener.



Plenty more, tonight on @KVUE pic.twitter.com/gw5AHVY5hE — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) April 13, 2021

According to numbers from Nielsen Market Research, Austin was the No. 1 market for watching the complete World Cup tournament in 2019. Austin received a rating of 2.21, trailed by San Diego at 2.03 and Kansas City at 1.98.

McConaughey said the sold-out season ticket membership and waitlist shows that Austin is excited to finally have a team representative to the City to rally around. He said his role as "Minister of Culture," a title he also dons for the University of Texas, entails creating a culture and game-day atmosphere that shows the City's diversity and represents its fan base.

"We're no longer just a music town, a government town, a college town ... We're a very multicultural place, and soccer is that sport that invites everyone," McConaughey added.

McConaughey joked that he and his friend, LAFC superfan Will Ferrell, were "at a war of words" and said he planned to engage with Ferrell in some form of friendly wager prior to the season opener.

Before McConaughey's comments Tuesday, the MLS released its first power rankings for the 2021 season. Austin FC was slated at No. 21 out of 27 teams.

KVUE took a deep dive into the multi-year process of Austin establishing its first professional sports team. Watch "Austin FC: The First Season" here:

Austin FC kicks off its inaugural MLS season against LAFC on April 17. For the latest Austin FC coverage, visit kvue.com/austinfc.