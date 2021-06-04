'Outgoing boy who loves playing' | Meet Austin FC’s Mascot of the Match: Legacy

Austin FC is partnering with APA! to use dogs eligible for adoption as the club’s honorary mascot during home games.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC wants you to meet Legacy, an outgoing boy who loves playing, and the club’s Mascot of the Match for Sunday.

Legacy is up for adoption through Austin Pets Alive! (APA!). Austin FC is partnering with APA! to use dogs eligible for adoption as the club’s honorary mascot during home games. Legacy will get to participate in pre-match activities shortly before kickoff at Austin FC’s second-ever home game at Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

APA! describes Legacy as a happy, good boy who will always be by your side. According to his profile on APA!’s website, he “has a very wobbly bubbly energy and will waggle his tail every time he sees you!”

You can follow Legacy on Instagram to get to know him more before the match.

13/10 would recommend adopting Legacy. Sunday’s Honorary Mascot of the Match is available for adoption through our friends at @austinpetsalive! — Austin FC (@AustinFC) June 25, 2021

Austin FC announced its honorary mascot program in April. The club will feature the chosen dogs on their social media and in activities at each match at Q2 stadium.

Legacy, along with other many dogs and animals, is available for adoption on APA!’s website.

Austin FC will name a new dog as the club’s honorary Mascot of the Match at every home game throughout its 2021 season.