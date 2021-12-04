VerdeVUE Pod: USWNT comes to Austin, Josh Wolff on 1st Austin FC home game at Q2 Stadium

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff joins the VerdeVUE Pod to discuss the USWNT coming to Austin, the club's first home match against the San Jose Earthquakes and more!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and comparing different states' barbecue.

We're joined this week by Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff! Coach talks about the USWNT coming to Austin June 16 , the club's first home match three days later on June 19 and gives an inside look at the team's comradery.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

TIME CODES:

0:15 – Austin FC coach Josh Wolff joins the VerdeVUE pod

1:00 – Wolff on playing 1st home game at Q2 Stadium

1:45 – Wolff on the USWNT game

3:15 – Wolff on what he's learned about himself as a coach in these first 8 games

5:15 – Wolff on being the coach of an expansion team; team comradery

7:00 – How has the MLS and soccer, in general, change since you were a player?

8:25 – Wolff on San Jose matchup; Austin FC wins if?

9:45 – RAPID FIRE: Brittant asks coach the hardest question's he'll get all day

14:00 – HUGE week in Austin sports: USWNT comes to Austin, Austin FC's first home game

18:00 – USWNT practices at Q2

22:00 – Q2 Stadium watch party for Sporting KC match last weekend

25:00 – Who will we see on the pitch for USWNT?

27:00 – Getting the stadium ready for fans on game days

31:30 – Q2 Stadium is going to be rowdy, loud, etc.

35:00 – Check out Jake's USWNT stories!

