VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC home opener, 'City of Legends' TIFO, Jon Gallagher buys lawnmower for Tik Tok

Jon talks about the home opener at Q2 Stadium, the potential of a Austin FC-Columbus Crew rivalry and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and appearing in Tik Toks.

Paul, Brittany and Jake discuss the atmosphere of Q2 Stadium's first MLS home match, the iconic "City of Legends" TIFO, Austin FC players game day outfits/Matthew McConaughey suit. We're joined this week by Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher! Jon talks about the home opener at Q2 Stadium, the potential of a Austin FC-Columbus Crew rivalry and more.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

TIME CODES:

1:00 – Paul/Brittany/Jake group text FINALLY get's a name ... no it's not VerdeVUE

2:30 – What it was like at Q2 Stadium for Austin FC's home opener

12:30 – Austin FC players game day outfits, Matthew McConaughey suit was FIRE

17:00 – "City of Legends" TIFO is unveiled

21:00 – Austin FC vs. San Jose recap 29:00 – USWNT Olympics roster is announced

33:00 – UT soccer junior also going to Tokyo ... Julia Grosso will play for Team Canada

35:30 – Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC recap

42:00 – #SoccerTwitter ... chill out. -Brittany

47:00 – Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher joins the VerdeVUE Pod

49:00 – Jon Gallagher saw his family for first time in 19 months 50:30 – Jon Gallagher on growth of his role on the team

52:00 – Jon Gallagher assesses his home opener performance

56:00 – Jon Gallagher on potential Austin FC-Columbus Crew rivalry

57:00 – Jon Gallagher on his journey from Ireland, around the world, coming to Notre Dame for college soccer, getting his MLS chance

1:00:00 – Jon Gallagher on mowing his lawn in Austin FC "meet the team" TikTok

1:03:00 – RAPID FIRE: Brittany asks Jon Gallagher the hardest questions of the podcast

1:10:30 – Austin FC vs. Columbus Crew preview – drama, drama, drama

1:22:00 – BLOOPERS!

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.