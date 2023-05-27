Gut-wrenching late goal costs Austin FC against Houston

The loss ends the Verde & Black's MLS winning streak and pushes them back out of playoff position.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Gyasi Zardes' 100th career MLS goal wasn't enough the elevate the Verde & Black against their cross-state rivals, as an 88th minute goal from Ivan Franco was the jugular shot to lift the Houston Dynamo over Austin FC, 2-1, Saturday night.

Austin FC got off to a quick start in the match, as the team pressed the action in the first 20 minutes of the match. Their aggression was paid off by Gyasi Zardes putting in his aforementioned 100th career MLS goal, adding an accolade to what has been an impressive MLS career.

However, it seems as though Zardes' goal seemed to suck all the energy away from the visitors, as the Dynamo began hitting their stride from that point forward.

A momentous series of attacking soccer eventually led to an equalizing goal by Mexican national team legend Hector Herrera in the 37th minute to draw the Dynamo level at one goal apiece.

A competitive and clean second half made it look as though this Copa Tejas match was destined for level pegging, until Ivan Franco delivered a cataclysmic blow in the 88th minute, putting the ball past Brad Stuver to give the Dynamo a 2-1 lead, and ultimately the punctuating blow on this chapter of the budding rivalry.

The match was competitive as a whole, with neither team taking full advantage. Houston controlled nearly 53% of possession to Austin's 47%. Both teams registered more than 10 shots, with Houston launching 15 and Austin firing off 11. Perhaps the most definitive statistic was the shots on goal, as Houston registered an impressive six while Austin tallied a more mediocre three.

The loss will hinder the progress that Austin FC had made with their last two MLS wins, dropping them back out of playoff position to tenth. Houston, who was a point behind Austin in the standings entering the match, shoots up to seventh with the win.

The Verde & Black will look to rebound with two home matches in MLS competition next week, first on Wednesday against Minnesota United, and again on Saturday against Real Salt Lake.